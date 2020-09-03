Festival X will not be going ahead in 2020

Newcomer electronic music festival Festival X will not go ahead in December as planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reps for the festival released a statement today (September 3), saying that they were closely following the pandemic before they officially pulled the pin.

“After an incredible first year, we regret to inform you that this year’s Festival X will not be going ahead,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

“We have been closely monitoring the local and global situation and out of an abundance of caution for fans, artists, partners, crew and staff, it has become clear that it is not possible for this year’s event to go ahead this December as planned.”

The festival had its debut last year across three dates and locations in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. It sported a lineup featuring electronic and hip-hop stars Calvin Harris, Lil Pump, Armin Van Buuren, Alison Wonderland, Blueface, Murda Beatz and more.

The event was actually set to debut in 2018, but cancelled mysteriously before the lineup was announced.

“Due to unforeseen last-minute changes in artist availability, the partners involved in Festival X have agreed not to proceed with the 2018 event,” a statement from the event read at the time.

“We set out to deliver the very best experience and the compromises to the proposed line-up did not meet the vision that we have for Festival X.”

Advertisement

Festival X is just the latest event to cancel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, both Falls and This That rainchecked their events, with BIGSOUND moving to a fully virtual format.