Fetty Wap’s daughter’s cause of death confirmed as heart defect

Fetty Wap‘s daughter, Lauren, died from an irregular heartbeat after suffering from a series of health problems since birth, it has emerged.

Lauren Maxwell died at her Atlanta home on June 24 after suffering from “fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”, a death certificate seen by TMZ has confirmed.

Lauren was the daughter of Fetty – real name Willie Junior Maxwell II – and mother Turquoise Miami, who confirmed her death last week.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hard-headed princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she added.

The rapper was also overcome with emotion as he thanked fans for their support in an Instagram Live following his daughter’s death.

“Man. Man. Thank y’all, yeah? That’s love. I appreciate y’all, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell,” he said during the broadcast.

He held a photo of his daughter during the live broadcast and hailed her as his “little twin”.

“Thank y’all, yeah? I appreciate y’all. Look at my little twin right there. Will y’all do me a favour, though? For real,” he said.

“Y’all can do me a favour? Just post all butterflies,” he continued. “All butterflies. Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I love you.”

Fetty Wap recently dedicated his performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami to his daughter.