Fetty Wap’s four-year-old daughter has died

Fetty Wap‘s four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, her mother has said.

Turquoise Miami, a dancer and musician, confirmed her daughter’s passing in a new Instagram post.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,” she added.

Miami accompanied the post with a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. Her cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Fetty Wap, best known for hits such as 2015’s ‘Trap Queen’, previously dedicated his performance at last week’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami to his daughter.

The rapper, real name Willie Maxwell II, added on Instagram at the time: ““LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl.”

The latest tragedy to face the rapper comes after his late brother was shot and killed in New Jersey last October.

The rapper revealed the death in an Instagram photo of himself with 26-year-old Twyshon Depew.

“I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P… I failed you bro I’m sorry,” he wrote.

Maxwell is yet to comment directly on his daughter’s passing.