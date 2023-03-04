Feuding Journey members hire off-duty police to guard dressing rooms

Feuding members of Journey have reportedly hired off-duty police officers to guard their dressing rooms on tour.

Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have been on bad terms since suing their former bandmates Ross Valory and Steve Smith, who were still Journey members at the time. After the pair left the group, Schon and Cain turned on each other.

The musicians have been fighting over numerous things, including Cain’s decision to perform at Mar-a-Lago and Schon having his access to the band’s corporate American Express account barred.

Now, a new report from Billboard claims that the pair went as far as hiring off-duty police officers to guard their dressing rooms while on tour last year. Sources told the publication that Schon hired the authorities first because he was convinced “people were out to get him”.

When Journey were performing in Florida, the sources claim Schon and his wife sent an assistant into Cain’s dressing room, who was then caught by Cain. The keyboardist then hired his own off-duty police to guard his dressing room. It was also claimed that the bandmates spent the tour arguing about whose guard would outrank the other’s if there was a dispute.

“That’s just the level of pettiness and control and conspiracy they came to believe in,” a source is quoted as saying.

In less fractious Journey news, in January, former band member Steve Perry dropped his lawsuit against his old bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs.

He had filed a lawsuit in September 2022 requesting that Freedom JN LLC, the company that holds the band’s trademarks and is headed up by Cain and Schon, be prevented from using the trademarks on any official apparel or merchandise.