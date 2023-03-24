Watch Fever Ray perform live for the first time in five years

Fever Ray performed live for the first time in five years in Oslo last night (March 23) – check out fan-shot footage and see the setlist below.

The Swedish experimentalist and former member of The Knife (real name Karin Dreijer) took to the stage at the Sentrum Scene concert hall in the Norwegian capital, to kick off their 2023 ‘There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour’.

Dreijer is currently out on the road in support of their long-awaited third album ‘Radical Romantics’, which came out on March 10 via Rabid/Mute.

Yesterday’s 16-song set included live debuts of seven tracks from the new record – ‘What They Call Us’, ‘New Utensils’, ‘Shiver’, ‘Kandy’, ‘Even It Out’, ‘Carbon Dioxide’ and ‘Tapping Fingers’ – according to Setlist.FM.

See a selection of footage from the gig here:

Fever Ray = Karin Dreijer = grym svensk electropop på Sentrum Scene, Oslo 💃🏻💥🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/mPVISEGvu8 — Geir Lyngstad Strøm 🇺🇦✨ (@geirls) March 23, 2023

Ræva filming, bra musikk 😍 Fever Ray @ Sentrum Scene pic.twitter.com/BIpVZVG3vU — Eli Mina Sjon (@Knutos) March 23, 2023

Fever Ray played:

‘What They Call Us’ (live debut)

‘New Utensils’ (live debut)

‘When I Grow Up’

‘Mustn’t Hurry’

‘Triangle Walks’

‘To The Moon And Back’

‘Shiver’ (live debut)

‘Kandy’ (live debut)

‘Even It Out’ (live debut)

‘An Itch’

‘I’m Not Done’

‘Carbon Dioxide’ (live debut)

‘Now’s The Only Time I Know’

‘Tapping Fingers’ (live debut)

‘If I Had A Heart’

Encore:

‘Coconut’

Prior to last night’s concert, Fever Ray hadn’t performed live onstage since the summer of 2018.

Fever Ray will follow up their current European stint with a run of North American dates in May, before making appearances at numerous festivals including Glastonbury, Field Day and Rock En Seine.

‘Radical Romantics’ features production work from Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The album was co-written/co-produced by Fever Ray alongside their brother and ex-Knife bandmate Olof Dreijer.

In a four-star review, NME described the project as “a collection of exhilarating pop vignettes examining love as a preoccupation, an unconstrained struggle and most importantly, a myth”.

Fever Ray shared the official music video for their latest single ‘Even It Out’ earlier this month. The visuals include cameo appearances from the track’s producers Reznor and Ross.