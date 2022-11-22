FIDLAR announce 2023 Australasian tour

FIDLAR have announced their imminent return to Australia and New Zealand, scheduling a seven-date tour – which includes a co-headlining appearance at a festival – for next March.

The Californian punks will kick things off with a single Aotearoan show on Wednesday March 15, when they’ll play Studio in Auckland. They’ll start the Australian jaunt in Sydney that Friday (March 17), then link up with Dune Rats to co-headline Brisbane’s Super Fun Day festival the following day (March 18).

From there, FIDLAR will perform their own shows in Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide, before wrapping up the run – dubbed their ‘Deyown Ondah’ tour – with a Fremantle show on Saturday March 25. Tickets for all seven of the shows will go on sale at 9am next Tuesday (November 29), with a pre-sale starting at the same time this Friday (November 25). You can sign up for the pre-sale here, with tickets themselves available here.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of FIDLAR’s third standalone single for 2022, ‘Taste The Money’, which arrived last Friday (November 18). It followed on from the release of ‘Sand On The Beach’ last month and ‘FSU’ back in August, with all three singles set to feature on an upcoming EP. The record itself is yet to be formally announced, but it’s been confirmed for release sometime in 2023.

Also appearing at next year’s Super Fun Day will be the likes of Ruby Fields, Ocean Grove and The Moving Stills, as well as international acts like the Pale Waves, Beach Bunny (who announced their own tour earlier this month), The Reytons and Patti Harrison (of I Think You Should Leave fame).

FIDLAR’s last tour of Australia came in July of 2019, when the band were touring in support of that year’s ‘Almost Free’ album. Nestled in that run was the band’s second appearance at Splendour In The Grass (their first being in 2013); in a press release for the upcoming tour, frontman Zac Carper noted that he’s particularly fond of the destination festival, saying it’s given him “some of the craziest experiences [he’s] ever had”.

FIDLAR’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 15 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Studio

Friday 17 – Warrang/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Saturday 18 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom*

Monday 20 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, The Basement

Wednesday 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 23 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 25 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Metropolis

* Super Fun Day festival