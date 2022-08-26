FIDLAR return with ‘FSU’, their first new music in three years

FIDLAR have returned with their first new music in three years – watch the video for their furious new single ‘FSU’ below.

The track follows the band’s 2019 album ‘Almost Free’, and is lifted from a forthcoming EP which is due out in 2023.

Speaking of their return, the band said: “New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”

Advertisement

On the fierce song, frontman Zac Carper sings: “I’ve been waking up, getting so fucked up / I’m so fucked up, trying to fuck shit up.”

The track sees FIDLAR work with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Sardy, whose credits include LCD Soundsystem and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Watch the ‘FSU’ video below.

Ahead of the release of the new EP, FIDLAR are set to play a small number of North American headline shows in September and October.

Advertisement

See the full list of dates below and find tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022

8 – Los Angeles, The Fonda Theatre

9 – Los Angeles, The Fonda Theatre

10 – San Francisco, The Fillmore

OCTOBER 2022

28 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club

29 – New York, Irving Plaza

Back in 2020, FIDLAR teamed up with SWMRS for a blistering cover of The 1975‘s song ‘People’.

The two bands recorded their version of the Manchester group’s track, which featured on The 1975’s 2020 album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, as “a nod” to the Matty Healy-led band.