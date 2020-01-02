Field Day 2020: Nearly 170 people arrested on drug-related offences

Police arrested nearly 170 people on drug-related offences at Field Day 2020 in Sydney.

A total of 169 people were charged with drug-related crimes during the “high-visibility police operation” on the New Year’s Day festival. Two people were charged with supply and the rest with possession, New South Wales police said in an official statement. One 19-year-old was charged after police found over 3 grams of MDMA in his underwear.

This is a slight uptick from 155 drug-related arrests at Field Day 2019, as Music Feeds reports.

Two drug amnesty bins run by NSW Health, where attendees could dispose of drugs and substances without penalty, were on-site at Field Day 2020. They had been introduced to NSW just the day before at Sydney’s NYE In The Park. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian had announced the measure last month.

Sniffer dogs and undercover police officers were told to avoid the drug amnesty bins at Field Day, NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Michael Willing told the Daily Mail. “Officers will be directed not to ordinarily patrol or interact with the bins,” he said. “We don’t want to see police standing around where the bins are and stopping people from disposing personal-use drugs.”

Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Skepta, Playboi Carti and more headlined Field Day 2020, which was attended by 27,000 people.