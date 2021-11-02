Field Day organisers announce festival will return in 2022

Sydney-based New Year’s Day festival Field Day will return on the first day of 2022, after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers confirmed the festival’s return on social media earlier today, sharing an overhead photo of a previous iteration at its regular location of The Domain along with the date of next year’s event – January 1, 2022. They did not elaborate on when the line-up would be revealed.

Next year’s edition of the festival will mark its 20th anniversary, having begun in 2002 and running every year besides last, when Sydney was under restrictions around mass gatherings due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Organisers never announced a 2021 edition of the festival, nor did they issue a statement in the lead-up to the new year. “Feels weird & sad not to be partying in The Domain with you and another 28,000 wonderful people,” organisers wrote on social media on New Year’s Day this year.

Field Day last took place on New Year’s Day 2020, with a line-up that featured international guests like Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Playboi Carti and The Japanese House, along with locals including Pnau, Genesis Owusu, Lastlings, Eves Karydas and more.