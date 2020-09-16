David Brewis has shared a song in response to Noel Gallagher saying he refuses to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Field Music guitarist/vocalist posted a clip on Twitter of him playing the acoustic number, captioned with: “Wrote a little song for Noel.”

Wrote a little song for Noel. pic.twitter.com/OzTO9STiU6 — Field Music (@fieldmusicmusic) September 15, 2020

Yesterday (September 15) it was reported that Gallagher told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast he refuses to wear a mask because “too many fucking liberties being taken away”.

“I don’t give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else,” he said.

Brewis clearly disagreed so much with Gallagher’s comments that he counted them with a short diss ditty. The lyrics go: “Oh Noel/It’s not about whether you catch it/You stupid knob/It’s more about if you’ve got it/Asymptomatically/And you pass it on/To somebody who dies/You stupid shit.”

In the podcast interview, Gallagher described the use of face coverings as “bollocks”.

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.

Wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth is mandatory by law in all shops and supermarkets in the UK, although exemptions are in place for children under 11 and people with health issues.

They are also compulsory on public transport, with Gallagher recalling how he refused to wear a covering on a recent train journey to Manchester.

When challenged by Morgan, who argued that the masks help to prevent the spread of the virus, Gallagher falsely claimed that it is not the law to wear a mask.