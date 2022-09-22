EA reveals ‘FIFA 23’ soundtrack, featuring Gorillaz and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

EA Sports has revealed the full soundtrack for FIFA 23, featuring songs by Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix and more.

The next instalment in the long-running FIFA series is due to be released next Friday (September 30) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 23‘s soundtrack, as promised, will feature more than 100 tracks by “a range of global hitmakers” as well as numerous “rising stars”. The collection incorporates music from 34 countries overall.

Advertisement

In addition to the aforementioned acts, players can expect to hear tunes by the likes of Jack Harlow, Rosalía, Central Cee, M.I.A., Loyle Carner, Nas, Denzel Curry (feat. Slowthai) and Remi Wolf.

“This year’s soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world’s love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe,” said Raphaella Lima, Global Music Marketing Director at EA. “We wanted to emphasise the importance of our global football community through music and we’re excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the most expansive FIFA ever.” You can listen to the FIFA 23 soundtrack via Spotify below.

The Sound of The World’s Game. 🔊🌍 Introducing the #FIFA23 Soundtrack.

Featuring over 100 songs from artists representing 34 countries. Listen now on @Spotify. Listen now 👇https://t.co/XczKLnaDNY pic.twitter.com/UU84G89CdR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2022

Advertisement

FIFA‘s official soundtrack has long been an essential part of the game for developers, fans and artists alike. Speaking to NME recently, EA’s president of music Steve Schnur said he was “so proud” to see people talking about songs that feature in the franchise.

“A friend of mine who lives in London says that all of his friends continually argue over the best football songs in the pub, and they’d be by bands from 2003, 2006 and so on,” he explained.

“[FIFA] has become the ownership of what football means to them, musically-speaking. We used to say that we’re following culture. [Now] we’re creating culture and, dare I say, we are culture.”

Schnur also revealed to NME that Kasabian’s 2004 hit ‘Club Foot’ remains his all-time favourite FIFA song.

FIFA 23 will boast an improved match day experience, real-world managers, and women’s club football – but it will be EA’s last football title to launch with FIFA branding, due to a dispute between both parties.

Meanwhile, the FIFA 23 web app is now live, offering eligible players early access to FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) 23.