FIFTY FIFTY break a BLACKPINK record on the Billboard Hot 100

FIFTY FIFTY have broken a record set by BLACKPINK on the Billboard Hot 100 with their viral hit ‘Cupid’.

According to the latest Billboard Hot 100 data, for the week of May 27, FIFTY FIFTY are spending their ninth week on the chart with their viral hit song ‘Cupid’. Notably, it is also the song’s third straight week in the Top 20, charting at Number 18 this week.

With this, the quartet have broken the record for the longest-charting song by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100. The previous record was set by BLACKPINK in 2020, for ‘Ice Cream’ featuring Selena Gomez.

Aside from the Hot 100, FIFTY FIFTY are also making strides on other Billboard charts. ‘Cupid’ has become the girl group’s first song to top the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US, which ranks song based on streaming activity and sales from over 200 territories around the world, excluding the US.

Meanwhile, on the Global 200, the K-pop girl group currently sit at the Number Two spot. Topping the chart is ‘Ella Baila Sola’ by Latin group Eslabon Armado and Mexican singer Peso Pluma, spending their third week at the peak.

FIFTY FIFTY made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100 back in March, and were only the sixth-ever K-pop group to enter the chart. The girl group had followed in the footsteps of Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the girl group also recently signed a new partnership with American label Warner Records. In a statement about, the quartet said that they were “honoured”, and also teased “more great music” to come.

In other K-pop news, LE SSERAFIM have dropped a music video for ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’, is a cut from their first-studio album ‘Unforgiven’