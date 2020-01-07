Fire Fight Australia bushfire benefit concert to be held in Sydney

Major Australian concert promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live have announced Fire Fight Australia, a benefit show to fundraise for Australian bushfire relief.

The concert will be held from 3pm to 10pm on 16 February at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney. It will feature a lineup of “globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world” which will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This national initiative will raise money for relief from the bushfires that continue to devastate communities and challenge emergency services in rural and regional Australia,” TEG said in a statement.

“This is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires,” the company added.

Although no acts have officially been announced, TEG Dainty and TEG Live are handling February tours by Michael Bublé, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper. For ticketing information and more details, click here.

Fire Fight Australia is the latest in a slew of bushfire benefit concerts announced for the coming weeks. Tones And I, Hermitude and Hockey Dad are just some of the acts set to play benefit shows in major cities later this month. The original lineup of The Wiggles will also reunite for two charity gigs at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL on January 17 and January 18.

Global and local celebrities, such as Chris Hemsworth, Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue have also pledged donations towards emergency services as well as aid for those most affected by the bushfires.