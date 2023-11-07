Fightstar say they’re “always open to making new music” ahead of reunion show

Fightstar have teased that new music could be on the horizon following the announcement of their upcoming live reunion.

The London post-hardcore group, who are fronted by Busted’s Charlie Simpson, are due to play their first show in nine years at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on March 22, 2024.

It’ll serve as “a very special celebration” of their 20th anniversary, with Twin Atlantic and Loathe set to appear as special guest support acts.

During a new interview with Kerrang!, Fightstar opened up about how it feels to be returning after a lengthy hiatus, and were asked if they’d considered making any new material.

“I feel like at the moment, we’re not really focused on that,” Simpson responded. “We’re definitely always open to making new music because we love making music together. That takes a huge amount of dedicated time.

“Dan [Haigh, bass] and Al[ex Westaway, guitar] have [their other band] Gunship stuff and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff and I’ve got a lot going on as well. I feel like when the time is right for us to come together and do new music, I definitely think we will want to.”

Haigh explained: “I will say this: when I’m in the studio and I’m writing Gunship material, every now and then I come up with a riff that’s just a little too heavy…”

Simpson went on to say that Fightstar “just want to focus on” preparing for the London concert currently, and “celebrate what’s part of the history of the band rather than focusing on the future”.

However, the frontman teased that the prospect of new music would “always be in the back of our minds, though”.



Fightstar have released four studio albums together since forming back in 2003, the latest being 2015’s ‘Behind The Devil’s Back’. Simpson has since reunited with Busted for two records – ‘Night Driver’ (2016) and ‘Half Way There’ (2019) – and some live tours.

Tickets for Fightstar’s London show go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (November 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. You can also sign up for a pre-sale that is due to go live at the same time tomorrow (November 8).

In a previous statement, Simpson said: “To be sat here today about to play our biggest-ever headline show at London’s legendary Wembley Arena is something that is hard for us to comprehend.

“We are so thankful to all our fans who have been so loyal to us and we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with them. This will be a very special night for all of us.”