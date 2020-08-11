Finalists announced for the virtual 2020 Art Music Awards

The finalists for the virtual 2020 Art Music Awards have been announced, selected from a record number of nominations.

Cat Hope, Julian Day, Amanda Cole, Linda May Han Oh, Netanela Mizrahi and Guwanbal Gurruwiwi are among the artists nominated as part of the annual celebration of composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian art music. Find the full list of nominations below.

According to a statement, 278 nominations across 13 categories were received, with a significant number of emerging composers from across Australia making the list of finalists.

Last month, APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre announced the tenth Art Music Awards would go ahead online this year, featuring socially distanced performances from some of the nominees.

Award categories have been blended or expanded from previous years, which organisers of the Art Music Awards said was “to meet the needs of and acknowledge the ever-evolving art music sector”.

This year’s Art Music Awards will also include new Luminary Awards, “recognising sustained contributions by individuals and organisations”, with no shortlists for those categories.

The prestigious Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music will also be presented, determined by APRA’s Board of Directors.

The 2020 Art Music Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday September 8 at 7pm AEST via YouTube.

The 2020 Art Music Awards finalists are:

Work of the Year: Choral

Title – ‘A Civic Space’

Composer – Julian Day

Performer – Musicians from the Barossa region

Title – ‘I am Martuwarra’

Composer – Paul Stanhope, text by Steve Hawke

Performer – Gondwana Choirs, Luminescence Chamber Singers, Valla Voices, Hunter Singers, Resonance, Lyn Williams

Title – ‘Requiem-Recomposed’

Composer – Gordon Hamilton

Performer – Omega Ensemble, The Australian Voices and Gordon Hamilton

Title – ‘Singing the Love’

Composer – Ross Edwards

Performer – Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, Stephen Cleobury

Work of the Year: Dramatic

Title – ‘Ned Kelly’

Composer – Luke Styles, librettist Peter Goldsworthy

Performer – Lost and Found Opera, Chris van Tuinen

Title – ‘Oscar and Lucinda’

Composer – Elliott Gyger, librettist Pierce Wilcox

Performer – Sydney Chamber Opera, Jack Symonds

Title – ‘Out of Chaos’

Composer – Ekrem Eli Phoenix

Performer – Gravity and Other Myths

Title – ‘Speechless’

Composer – Cat Hope

Performer – Judith Dodsworth, Karina Utomo, Tara Tiba, Sage Pbbbt (soloists), Australian Bass Orchestra, Decibel New Music Ensemble, Aaron Wyatt

Work of the Year: Jazz

Title – ‘Aventurine’

Composer – Linda May Han Oh

Performer – Linda May Han Oh, Greg Ward, Matt Mitchell, Ches Smith, Fung Chern Hwei, Sara Caswell, Benni von Gutzeit, Jeremy Harman, Invenio with Gian Slater

Title – ‘Displacement’

Composer – Josh Kelly

Performer – Josh Kelly, Niran Dasika, Aviva Endean, Mary Rapp, Jacques Emery, Maria Moles

Title – ‘The Colours of Grief’

Composer – Adam Page

Performer – The Adam Page Ensemble

Title – ‘Umi No Uzu’

Composer – Aaron Choulai

Performer – Australian Art Orchestra, Aaron Choulai, Miyama McQueen-Tokita, Kojoe

Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

Title – ‘Beatrice’

Composer – Kate Moore

Performer – Vivian Choi, piano, Willoughby Symphony, Fabian Russell

Title – ‘Flinders and Trim’

Composer – Maria Grenfell

Performer – Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Eivind Aadland

Title – ‘Icarus’

Composer – Harry Sdraulig

Performer – Lloyd Hudson, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Elena Schwarz

Title – ‘Viola Concerto’

Composer – James Ledger

Performer – Brett Dean, West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Fabien Gabel

Work of the Year: Chamber Music

Title – ‘Cleave’

Composer – Natasha Anderson

Performer – Ensemble Offspring, International Contemporary Ensemble, Ensemble Adapter

Title – ‘passing bells: day’

Composer – Chris Dench

Performer – Alex Raineri

Title – ‘String Quartet no. 3: Hidden Agendas’

Composer – Brett Dean

Performer – Doric String Quartet

Publisher – Hal Leonard/Boosey & Hawkes Group

Title: – ‘Where The Quiet Rests’

Composer – John Pax

Performer – WasteLAnd

Work of the Year: Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Title – ‘Coronal Mass’

Composer – Amanda Cole, with lead artist Michaela Gleave, programmer Warren Armstrong, sound engineer Bob Scott, scientists Martin Connors and Ian Schofield

Title – ‘Diaspora’

Composer – Robin Fox and Erkki Veltheim in a Chamber Made Production

Performer – Robin Fox, Erkki Veltheim, Madeleine Flynn, Georgie Darvidis, Tamara Saulwick (co-direction/dramaturgy), Nick Roux (video artist)

Title – ‘Everywhen’

Composer – Matthias Schack-Arnott

Performer – Matthias Schack-Arnott

Title – ‘Imago’

Composer – Fiona Hill

Performer – Lamorna Nightingale, Jane Sheldon, Fiona Hill

Performance of the Year: Jazz/Improvised Music

Performer – Australian Art Orchestra

Title – ‘The Plains’

Composer – Peter Knight

Performer – Joseph Franklin

Title – ‘Amen’

Composer – Joseph Franklin

Performer – Phil Slater Quintet

Title – ‘The Cordeaux Mirror’

Composer – Phil Slater

Performer – Sandy Evans, Shubha Mudgal, Aneesh Pradhan, Sirens Big Band

Title – ‘Bridge of Dreams’

Composer – Sandy Evans, Shubha Mudgal, Aneesh Pradhan

Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

Performer – Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Douglas Boyd

Title – ‘Weave’

Composer – Cathy Milliken

Performer – Louise Devenish

Title – ‘Sheets of Sound’

Composers – Annie Hui-Hsin Hsieh, Matthias Schack-Arnott, Louise Devenish, Stuart James

Performer – Sydney Chamber Opera, Jack Symonds

Title – ‘Oscar and Lucinda’

Composer – Elliott Gyger, librettist Pierce Wilcox

Performer – Zubin Kanga

Title – ‘Rhythm City’

Composer – Tristan Coelho