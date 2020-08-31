Finalists announced for triple j Unearthed High contest

triple j Unearthed has announced the five finalists of its annual Unearthed High competition. The broadcaster opened submissions in late July and received 1,700 music submissions from high school students across the country.

The five finalists this year are New South Wales artists Aodhan and Sam Windley, Melbourne student ok2222, Perth’s Raymondouu and Adelaide duo Teenage Joans.

In addition to the shortlisted acts, Palmerston hip-hop artist Rudeboy E has been announced as the recipient of this year’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative.

The winner of the Unearthed High contest will receive assistance recording, producing and mastering their next single, and be given professional mentoring from a senior member of the music industry.

Rudeboy E, the best entry from an Indigenous artist, will receive ongoing mentorship from the Association of Artist Managers, in addition to being eligible for the major prize.

“They’ve braved the many challenges of 2020 from a health crisis to remote learning and being isolated from friends and turned to making great music as a way through it,” Unearthed music director Dave Ruby Howe said of the finalists.

“While 2020 has been a shitter for everyone, this year’s Unearthed High class have shown that there’s plenty to look forward to.”

The winner of the Unearthed High contest will be announced next week.

Previous winners of the Unearthed High contest include Arno Faraji, Kian, Gretta Ray, Japanese Wallpaper and George Alice.