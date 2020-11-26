Finneas announces new Christmas single coming next week

Finneas is ready to dive into the holiday spirit, announcing that he’ll be dropping his first-ever Christmas single early next week.

Taking to social media to tease the single, the producer unveiled that the song will arrive next Tuesday (December 1).

The song will be his first standalone single since he released ‘Where The Poison Is‘, calling out Donald Trump, earlier this month.

Christmas song on Tuesday ♥️ — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

It’s been a busy week for Finneas, with the songwriter earning himself another three GRAMMY nominations for his work with his sister, Billie Eilish.

The pair have been nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die’, written as the theme for the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Finneas has spent the past few months releasing his own solo work, including ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ and ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

He also recently gave an update on the follow-up to Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, revealing that it won’t be released during the pandemic.