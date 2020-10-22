FINNEAS drops new single ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’

FINNEAS has returned with a bleakly-titled single,’Can’t Wait To Be Dead’, following a steady string of tracks released by the songwriter throughout 2020.

A music video for the song, directed by Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey collaborator Constellation Jones, is set to premiere on Friday, 23 October.

Listen to ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ below:

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet,” FINNEAS said in a press statement.

“Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ follows on from the release of ‘What They’ll Say About Us‘, which dropped early last month.

Both tracks follow on from the deluxe edition of FINNEAS’ debut EP ‘Blood Harmony’ which arrived earlier this year.

He also recently penned Justin Bieber‘s latest track, ‘Lonely‘, alongside Benny Blanco.

Of course, FINNEAS has also been busy working with his sister, Billie Eilish, on her new music. The two worked together on her latest cut ‘My Future‘, as well as the theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die‘.

Eilish is set to follow both of those releases up next month, letting fans know recently that she’ll have a new single coming in November.