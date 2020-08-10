Listen to a new version of Finneas’ ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’

Finneas has shared a new version of ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’, taken from the deluxe digital version of his debut EP ‘Blood Harmony’ — you can listen to the track below.

Initially released in October 2019, this deluxe version of ‘Blood Harmony’ arrived last Friday (August 7) and includes all seven of the EP’s original tracks plus fan favourite ‘Break My Heart Again’ and the new ‘1964’ version of ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’.

“When I was originally producing this song, it took me down two different directions,” Finneas explained about ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night (1964)’, which you can hear below. “One inspired by the rhythms I loved in Outkast and Gorillaz songs which became the original production and the other, which became this.

Advertisement

“A production inspired by the vinyl I loved and listened to throughout my childhood. I wanted to make a lullaby version and give it to the people.”

The song and the re-released EP follow swiftly on from Finneas’ writing and production work on his sister Billie Eilish’s recent single ‘My Future’.

Speaking about the process of writing and recording the song, Eilish told Apple Music: “It was so, so satisfying. We wrote the song in two days. That’s crazy fast for us. I mean, to be honest with you, lately, it’s kind of been like that. We just going, so it’s been great.

“It’s like, this is the most we’ve ever worked in one period of time. But we record, we wrote it like a month into quarantine probably. And it was pouring rain. Oh, it was such a perfect setting.”