Finneas named as world’s number one songwriter on Spotify in 2020

Finneas has been named in a new report as the number one songwriter on Spotify in 2020.

The data has been compiled by the music rights data platform Blokur for their 2020 songwriters report, which is set to be published in full next week.

As Music Business Worldwide reports, one of Blokur’s songwriter charts – which take into account factors such as the success of songs on streaming charts and the percentage of a song that a songwriter is credited with writing – has named Finneas as the top songwriter behind the biggest songs of last year on Spotify.

Finneas tops the list ahead of XXXTentacion and his sister Billie Eilish, while Juice WRLD and Ed Sheeran round out the top five.

Finneas also tops Blokur’s list of the top five non-artist songwriters on Spotify, with the musician and songwriter edging out Thomas Hull – aka Kid Harpoon, who notably worked with Harry Styles on his ‘Fine Line’ album – to clinch the top spot.

2020 saw Finneas co-write and co-produce tracks for the likes of Eilish, Demi Lovato, Celeste, Halsey, Girl In Red and Justin Bieber/Benny Blanco.

Back in February it was announced that Finneas will score his first movie. The songwriter and producer will write the music for The Fallout, a drama about the emotional aftermath of a high school tragedy.