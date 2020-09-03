FINNEAS releases new single ‘What They’ll Say About Us’

Finneas O’Connell – aka FINNEAS – has released a new single, entitled ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

The track, released today (September 3), follows on from O’Connell releasing the deluxe edition of his 2019 debut EP ‘Blood Harmony’ last month. As with the majority of his songs, O’Connell wrote and produced the song himself.

The single’s release has been accompanied by a one-take music video, directed by Sam Bennett.

Watch it below:

In a statement, O’Connell noted that the song’s inspiration came from attending a protest rally and reading the story of the late actor Nick Cordero.

“Some will overcome and wake up again,” he said.

“[O]thers, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year.

“I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

Outside of his solo work, O’Connell has worked on several tracks released throughout 2020. Among them are songs by Halsey, Bruno Mars, Tove Lo and Celeste.

O’Connell has also continued to work with his sister, Billie Eilish. The pair released ‘No Time To Die’ in February, which serves as the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name. The track also featured contributions from Johnny Marr and Hans Zimmer.