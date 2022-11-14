Finneas, Turnstile, Girl In Red, Slowthai, 100 Gecs and more announce Laneway 2023 sideshows

The first full batch of sideshows for next year’s Laneway Festival have been announced, with 10 acts lined up for headline shows along the east coast.

Most of the artists teed up will be performing their own shows in Sydney and Melbourne. In the former city, Knucks will play the Metro Theatre on Thursday February 2, while 100 Gecs will play there the night after (February 3), followed by Girl In Red the following Monday (February 5), Slowthai that Tuesday (February 6), Ross From Friends on Wednesday (February 8) and Turnstile on Thursday (February 9).

Elsewhere in the city, Fontaines D.C. will play the UNSW Roundhouse on Wednesday February 1, while the following night (February 2) will see Yard Act will play the Oxford Art Factory, and the Tuesday after (February 7) will see Fred Again.. at the Enmore Theatre and The Backseat Lovers at the Factory.

At the time of writing, Fontaines D.C. are the only band with a sideshow locked in for Brisbane – they’ll play the Triffid there on Thursday February 2, before knocking out back-to-back Melbourne shows on Tuesday February 7 (at the Corner Hotel) and Wednesday 8 (at the Forum).

The Backseat Lovers will also play the Corner Hotel on Friday February 3, while Fred Again.. will play the Forum two days earlier (February 1). Three of the Melbourne shows will go down at 170 Russell – Girl In Red will perform there on Wednesday February 1, followed by Ross From Friends the following Tuesday (February 7) and Slowthai the night after (February 8).

Two bands will play the Northcote Theatre – Turnstile on Friday February 3 and 100 Gecs on Thursday February 9 – while Yard Act will play The Night Cat on Tuesday January 31, and Knucks will play the Croxton Bandroom on Friday February 3.

Over in New Zealand, Fred Again.. will play Wellington’s Shed 6 on Saturday February 28, before Fontaines D.C. hit the same venue a day later (January 29). On the same night, Slowthai will play a Wellington show at San Fran, with 100 Gecs taking to the same stage on Tuesday January 31. Fontaines D.C. will also play a show in Christchurch on Friday January 27, when they’ll take to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre.

The full itinerary for Laneway 2023 sideshows can be found below – click the artist’s name for relevant ticketing information.

Next year’s Laneway will start in Auckland on Tuesday January 31, before heading to Brisbane on Saturday February 4, Sydney on Sunday 5, Adelaide on Friday 10, Melbourne on Saturday 11 and finally Perth on Sunday 12. HAIM and Joji will both perform exclusively at the festival, while other names on the line-up include Phoebe Bridgers, Mallrat, The Beths and Tasman Keith. The Jungle Giants were also announced last month as a late addition.

The full list of sideshows for Laneway Festival 2023 is:

100 GECS

Tuesday January 31 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Friday February 3 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Thursday February 9 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

Friday February 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Tuesday February 7, Factory Theatre

FONTAINES D.C.

Friday January 27 – Ōtautahi/Christchurch, Ngaio Marsh Theatre

Sunday January 29 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, Shed 6

Wednesday February 1 – Warrang/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday February 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Tuesday February 7 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Wednesday February 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

FRED AGAIN..

Saturday January 28 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, Shed 6

Wednesday February 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Tuesday February 7 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

GIRL IN RED

Wednesday February 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Monday February 5 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

KNUCKS

Thursday February 2 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday February 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

ROSS FROM FRIENDS

Tuesday February 7 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday February 8 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

SLOWTHAI

Sunday January 29 – Wellington, San Fran

Tuesday February 7 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Wednesday February 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

TURNSTILE

Friday February 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Thursday February 9 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

YARD ACT

Tuesday January 31 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Night Cat

Thursday February 2 – Warrang/Sydney, Oxford Art Factory