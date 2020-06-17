Fiona Apple and Blake Mills are set to appear on Bob Dylan‘s new album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’.

The legendary singer-songwriter will release his first original album in eight years on Friday (June 19), following up on 2012’s ‘Tempest’.

Ahead of the LP’s arrival, a representative for Dylan has confirmed to Pitchfork that Apple and Mills contributed to the project in some capacity. The pair are credited among the album’s recording personnel, though specific details of their appearances are not yet known.

This is not the first time Dylan and Apple have been linked. In 2016, she covered his 1976 track ‘Oh Sister’ alongside Andrew Bird. The musician also worked on the soundtrack to the Echo In The Canyon documentary with Dylan’s son Jakob.

Bob Dylan and Apple were photographed together at the 40th Grammy Awards ceremony back in 1998.

Both Apple and Mills have released new records this year with ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ and ‘Mutable Set’ respectively.

This comes after Dylan unveiled the tracklist for ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ earlier this month. The 10-track collection will be bookended by the first two singles, ‘I Contain Multitudes’ and ‘Murder Most Foul’.

In a five-star review, NME described the LP as “a record that aspires to be the musical equivalent of the Great American Novel. It would be foolish indeed to assume that ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ is Dylan’s last word, but it’s certainly a historic address.”