Fiona Apple announces physical ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ release

Fiona Apple has revealed that her widely acclaimed fifth studio album ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ will receive a physical release today on US time (Friday July 17)

Apple’s friend Zelda Hallman, who has also served as the messenger between Apple and her fans on social media, revealed the news on Twitter on Thursday July 16, along with a video of Apple dancing.

“Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters – physical release tomorrow – July 17th,” Hallman tweeted.

Available via Apple’s official website, there are currently vinyls and CDs available for pre-order, with pre-orders for cassettes already sold out. Orders are expected to ship at some point today.

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ was released on Friday April 17, and quickly garnered a huge amount of acclaim. One month after its release, it was the highest rated album of all time on Metacritic with a perfect 100 rating (this has since dropped to 98).

NME gave the album four stars in a review, saying “‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ will cut straight to the gut for Apple fans old and new and leave behind indelible messages about her life and illustrious career, now spanning two decades.

“It’s an intoxicating listen – and one of her best.”