Fiona Apple says artists should accept all sync requests and donate money to charity during coronavirus pandemic

Fiona Apple has encouraged her fellow artists to accept all sync requests and donate the money to charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician shared a recent experience with a sync request that made her rethink her policy in a video posted on the Twitter account of her friend Zelda Hallman.

“She didn’t think anyone would really care but I think it reminds us that we can all go beyond our personal self-interests to find a way to help others, even from behind closed doors,” Hallman wrote.

In the video, Apple said: “I had to reprimand myself yesterday because I got an email entitled “sync request.” And when you get “sync request,” it means that somebody wants to use one of your songs in something. And so I read the email and I saw they wanted to use one of my songs for something that I thought was ridiculously stupid.

Got Fiona Apple to let me post video about song synch requests. She didn’t think anyone would really care but I think it reminds us that we can all go beyond our personal self interests to find a way to help others, even from behind closed doors. #fionaapple #COVID19 #music pic.twitter.com/gtPNvXLFfc — Zelda Hallman (@zeldahallman) March 27, 2020

“So I said no. I sent the email back, declined. I walked away, and in ten seconds, I was like, “You motherfucker!” to myself. “You asshole greedy motherfucker bitch!” Because it’s not a time to be turning down thousands of dollars that you could get for doing nothing, Fiona, when people need money.”

She went on to address other artists, saying that they should just respond to similar offers with a “yes, take the money, and give it away”. “Just take it,” she said. “Just take the money and give it away. Doesn’t matter, nobody cares what your fucking song was used in. Anyway, happy quarantine!”

Earlier this month, Apple revealed that her new album is finished. The record will be her first since 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’ The record will be called ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ and was inspired by the #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed she quit taking cocaine after “one excruciating night” with Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson. “Every addict should just get locked in a private movie theatre with Q.T. and P.T.A. on coke, and they’ll never want to do it again,” she said in a recent interview.