Fiona Apple‘s ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is currently the highest-rated album of all time on Metacritic.

Apple’s LP, her first since 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’, was released last month to end a near eight-year-long wait for a new Apple album.

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ has been met with universal acclaim by music critics, and review aggregator Metacritic — which “distils the opinions of the most respected critics writing online and in print to a single number” — has now ranked the album at number one in its all-time charts.

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ currently has an unmatched Metascore of 100 out of a possible 100 based on 24 critic reviews — one point ahead of Wadada Leo Smith’s 2012 album ‘Ten Freedom Summers’.

Other notable entries at the top of Metacritic’s all-time charts are Brian Wilson‘s ‘Smile’ (with a Metascore of 97), Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ (96) and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds‘ ‘Ghosteen’ (96).

“Creating our proprietary Metascores is a complicated process,” Metacritc explain about the ratings they generate for their site. “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarise the range of their opinions.

“The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore. Each movie, game, television show and album featured on Metacritic gets a Metascore when we’ve collected at least four critics’ reviews.”

Fiona Apple’s fans met the release of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ with delight last month, with one observing that the artist was “in a league of her own”.