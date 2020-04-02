Fiona Apple reveals release date for her new album

Fiona Apple has finally revealed the release date for her new album ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ after weeks of teasing, and it’s coming sooner than you might have thought.

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ will be released on Friday April 17, which is just over two weeks from today (April 2). It will be Apple’s first full length album in eight years, following 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’

She revealed this information in a video posted to her fansite Fiona Apple Rocks, which you can view below.

She confirmed that the album was complete earlier this month, revealing so using American sign language in a video posted to the same fansite.

Earlier this week, she teased that she thought she should release it soon in a video posted on Twitter by her friend Zelda Hallman.

The album title was inspired by a quote from Gillian Anderson in British television series The Fall.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Apple revealed a selection of song titles from the album, including: ‘Newspaper, ‘On I Go’, ‘The Drumset Is Gon’, ‘Rack of Hi’, ‘Kick Me Under the Table’, ‘Ladies’, ‘For Her’, Fetch the Bolt Cutters’, ‘Shameka’, ‘Heavy Balloon’ and ‘I Want You to Love Me’.