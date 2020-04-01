Fiona Apple’s new album could be released “really soon”

Fiona Apple has teased that she will release her first album in eight years “really soon”.

The US artist, whose last record was 2012’s ‘The Idler Wheel…’, made the hint in a video posted by her friend Zelda Hallman on Twitter yesterday (March 31).

In the clip, a close-up Apple said: “Shall I release it? Like soon? Really soon? I think I’m gonna”, in reference to ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’.

They are telling her she should release the album in October. #FionaApple #fetchtheboltcutters pic.twitter.com/NZhkph3kID — Zelda Hallman (@zeldahallman) March 31, 2020

As The Line of Best Fit notes, the title of Apple’s forthcoming album was inspired by a Gillian Anderson quote from British TV series The Fall.

‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ was written and recorded at Apple’s home. The album has been produced by Apple and has been described as “raw” with a focus on drums, chants and bells.

The full tracklist is yet to be revealed, however, a recent The New Yorker interview with the musician provided a selection of track names including: ‘Newspaper, ‘On I Go’, ‘The Drumset Is Gon’, ‘Rack of Hi’, ‘Kick Me Under the Table’, ‘Ladies’, ‘For Her’, Fetch the Bolt Cutters’, ‘Shameka’, ‘Heavy Balloon’ and ‘I Want You to Love Me’.

There is currently no set release date for ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ but judging by Apple’s new video, it could be anytime in the near future.

In other news, Apple has encouraged her fellow artists to accept all sync requests and donate the money to charity during the coronavirus pandemic.