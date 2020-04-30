Fire Fight Australia has raised over $10million towards bushfire relief

Fire Fight Australia promoter TEG Dainty has confirmed that the final amount raised by the bushfire relief event was over $10.7million.

The money raised by the mid-February concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium – that sported a lineup featuring Queen, k.d.lang, Michael Buble, Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods, Thelma Plum and more – will go to help rural and regional communities in both the short and long term recovery effort after catastrophic bushfires affected the country earlier this year.

Watch Brian May, Olivia Newton-John join John Farnham for ‘You’re the Voice’ at Fire Fight Australia:



Advertisement

TEG confirmed that the money will be divided into groups and going to several causes. The $7.9million raised from the concert itself, including merchandise sales, will go to various charities devoted to “Rescue, Relief & Recovery, Rehabilitation and Rebuilding.”

All corporate donations and donations made through the event’s website, totalling $3.4million, are set to go directly to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s Fire Fight Fund. The fund has been set up to help local community groups access continual support as they try and recover.

The donations made on the night at ANZ Stadium – about $5,900 – and the profits made from signed merch sales and auctioned Fender guitars, about $20,100 – has gone to the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

“The money you have raised is helping rural and regional Australian communities that are still on the long road to recovery from the devastating bushfire season of 2019/20,” CEO of TEG Geoff Jones said to the public in a statement today.

“As we face another huge challenge for our country with the coronavirus, it is a great reminder of the Australian spirit that always shines through when we face tough times together.”