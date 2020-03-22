News Music News

Fire Fight Australia live album debuts at #1 on ARIA Charts

All proceeds from the album’s sales will go towards supporting young Australians living in bushfire affected communities

Jasper Bruce
Brian May and Olivia Newton-John join John Farnham on stage for Youre the Voice
From left: (In shadow) Mitch Tambo, John Farnham, Brian May. Credit: Rebecca Trbojevich/Fire Fight Australia

The live album recorded at February’s Fire Fight Australia concert has debuted at #1 over the weekend.

‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’ knocked off Lil Uzi Vert’s second album, ‘Eternal Atake’, to claim the top spot on the ARIA Album Charts.

Fire Fight Australia Album Cover
The cover art for ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’

The two-disc charity album features 23 tracks, all recorded at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium during the Fire Fight Australia concert on February 17.

Artists featured include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, 5 Seconds of Summer and Peking Duk.

So far, Fire Fight Australia has raised over $10 million for bushfire relief. All proceeds from the album’s sales will go towards supporting young Australians living in bushfire affected communities.

“Thank you to the Australian public who have come together to purchase this special charity album that provides relief for so many in bushfire affected communities”, Denis Handlin AO, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Australia said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to raise funds through the sale of this album. We truly appreciate everyone’s enduring and humbling support.”

To purchase ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’, click here.

To donate to Fire Fight Australia, click here.

