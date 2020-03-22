Fire Fight Australia live album debuts at #1 on ARIA Charts

The live album recorded at February’s Fire Fight Australia concert has debuted at #1 over the weekend.

‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’ knocked off Lil Uzi Vert’s second album, ‘Eternal Atake’, to claim the top spot on the ARIA Album Charts.

The two-disc charity album features 23 tracks, all recorded at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium during the Fire Fight Australia concert on February 17.

Artists featured include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, 5 Seconds of Summer and Peking Duk.

So far, Fire Fight Australia has raised over $10 million for bushfire relief. All proceeds from the album’s sales will go towards supporting young Australians living in bushfire affected communities.

“Thank you to the Australian public who have come together to purchase this special charity album that provides relief for so many in bushfire affected communities”, Denis Handlin AO, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Australia said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to raise funds through the sale of this album. We truly appreciate everyone’s enduring and humbling support.”

To purchase ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’, click here.

To donate to Fire Fight Australia, click here.