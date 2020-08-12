Fire Fight Australia live compilation album raises $520,000 for bushfire relief

Fire Fight Australia’s live compilation album, ‘Artists Unite For Fire Fight: Concert For National Bushfire Relief’, has raised $520,000 for bushfire relief since its release in March.

The funds have been achieved through public support and purchase of the record, as well as artists donating their royalties and retailers donating their share of album sale profits.

All proceeds will be distributed to programs through Sony Foundation Australia, which will run projects to support youth affected by the devastating fires.

The 23-track album spent 14 weeks on the ARIA Albums chart following its release, after debuting at #1. It was recorded at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert which took place in February, featuring music from a host of international and homegrown artists.

Organisers of the event, Geoff Jones, Tim McGregor and Sandra Rouse, recently received awards of recognition from Sony Music to commend their efforts for promoting the initial event and the subsequent live album.

“It is an incredible milestone to have now exceeded half a million dollars for people in communities who continue to rebuild even in these difficult times,” said Denis Handlin, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Australia and New Zealand.

“Our heartfelt thanks again go to everyone involved, especially the artists and the Australian public who have made this album a resounding success.”

Amy Shark presented Jones, McGregor and Rouse with their awards and spoke of her experience performing at the event.

“It was such an honour to perform alongside so many amazing artists at the unique event,” she said.

“To see the outpouring of love and support from people across the country in connection with the concert and album, truly personifies the Australian spirit. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this outstanding cause.”

On February 16, Fire Fight Australia organisers announced they’d raised $9.5million for bushfire relief from Australian audiences alone. The sold-out event welcomed 75,000 fans into Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, with performances from Baker Boy, Peking Duk, Olivia Newton-John, Delta Goodrem and more.

International guests included k.d. lang, who sung a captivating rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, and Queen, who were joined by Adam Lambert to perform the band’s iconic Live Aid setlist from 1985.

The event was hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, who raised more than $50 million for bushfire relief with a fundraiser of her own.