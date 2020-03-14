Fire Fight Australia releases compilation album for bushfire relief

The organisers of Fire Fight Australia have followed the bushfire relief event with a live compilation album, entitled ‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight’.

The new release seeks to raise further funds for bushfire relief, after the huge charity concert raised $9.5 million. ‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight’ is a physical or digital purchase only release, with no streaming option.

Apart from John Farnham, each artist gets one song recorded live at the Fire Fight Australia event across two CDs. The event featured performances from a litany of international artists, including Canadian artist k.d. lang, who performed a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, plus Queen and Adam Lambert, who played the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid setlist “for the first time in [the band’s] history”. Local acts included John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Sony Music Entertainment Australia, Denis Handlin said in a press statement Sony were “delighted” to share the release.

“These exclusive recordings capture a moment in history that all Australians can re-live and enjoy,” Handlin said.

“Through the power of music, we encourage you all to get behind this incredibly worthy cause to raise much needed funds for bushfire affected communities.”

A full tracklisting of ‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight’ is below. The double album is available now via Sony Music Australia.

‘Artists Unite for Fire Fight: Concert for National Bushfire Relief’ Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Lee Kernaghan – ‘Ute Me’

2. Conrad Sewell – ‘Healing Hands’

3. Baker Boy – ‘Cool As Hell’

4. Daryl Braithwaite – ‘As The Days Go By’

5. Pete Murray – ‘Feeler’

6. Grinspoon – ‘Chemical Heart’

7. Jessica Mauboy – ‘Saturday Night’

8. Illy – ‘Last Laugh’

9. Guy Sebastian – ‘Before I Go’

10. Peking Duk feat. The Baroness – ‘High’

11. Delta Goodrem – ‘Let It Rain’

CD 2

1. Ronan Keating – ‘When You Say Nothing At All’

2. Tina Arena – ‘Chains’

3. Alice Cooper – ‘School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2’

4. Amy Shark – ‘I Said Hi’

5. 5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Youngblood’

6. Queen + Adam Lambert – ‘Hammer To Fall’

7. Michael Bublé – ‘Such A Night’

8. Hilltop Hoods feat. Montaigne – ‘1955’

9. k.d lang – ‘Hallelujah’

10. Icehouse with special guests William Barton & Evan Davies – ‘We Can Get Together’

11. John Farnham & Olivia Newton John – ‘Two Strong Hearts’

12. John Farnham with Olivia Newton-John, Mitch Tambo & Brian May – ‘You’re The Voice’