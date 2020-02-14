Fire Fight Australia reveals full list of performance times

Bushfire benefit concert Fight Fight Australia has announced the set times for its massive ten-hour-long show. The event will take place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium this Sunday (February 16).

Fire Fight kicks off at 12:45pm with a Welcome to Country ceremony. The musical performances start at 1pm with a set from country singer Lee Kernaghan. The concert will feature appearances from homegrown artists like Baker Boy (at 1:50pm), Lismore rock band Grinspoon (3:05pm) and Melbourne rapper Illy (3:55pm).

Meanwhile, electronic duo Peking Duk, ARIA Award winner Amy Shark and hip hop group Hilltop Hoods are also set to perform at 4:45pm, 7:05pm and 9pm, respectively. The concert also features international acts such as Alice Cooper (6:25pm) and Queen + Adam Lambert (8:10pm).

Influential Aussie rockers Icehouse will perform with Aboriginal didgeridoo player William Barton at 9:50pm. John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John take over the stage at 10:20pm and are set to close out the show. The sold-out concert is expected to end at around 11pm. All times are in AEDT.

Check out the full schedule below.

It was previously announced that the full concert will be broadcast live on free-to-air network Channel Seven, as well as the Foxtel-owned cable channels FOX8 and [V]. Coverage of the event will also be available on on-demand services Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO and 7plus.

The timetable for Fire Fight Australia is:

12:45pm – Welcome to Country

1:00pm – Lee Kernaghan

1:25pm – Conrad Sewell

1:50pm – Baker Boy

2:15pm – Daryl Braithwaite

2:40pm – Pete Murray

3:05pm – Grinspoon

3:30pm – Jessica Mauboy

3:55pm – Illy

4:20pm – Guy Sebastian

4:45pm – Peking Duk

5:20pm – Delta Goodrum

5:35pm – Ronan Keating

5:50pm – Tina Arena

6:25pm – Alice Cooper

7:05pm – Amy Shark

7:30pm – 5 Seconds of Summer

8:10pm – Queen + Adam Lambert

8:45pm – Michael Buble

9:00pm – Hilltop Hoods

9:25pm – k.d.lang

9:50pm – Icehouse and William Barton

10:20pm – John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John