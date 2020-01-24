Fire Fight Australia will be broadcasted on television next month

The star-studded benefit concert Fire Fight Australia will reportedly be broadcasted on television next month.

Fire Fight Australia, which takes place at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16, boasts a lineup of global and national acts including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John, Hilltop Hoods, Amy Shark and more. According to TV Tonight, television networks Seven and Foxtel will air the mega bushfire benefit event for the small screens. It will be an approximately nine-hour-long broadcast.

Yesterday (January 24), it was announced that more tickets to Fire Fight Australia have been released and that 5 Seconds Of Summer and Michael Bublé will join the lineup. Fire Fight Australia had previously sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale. Additional tickets are currently still available via Ticketek.

As previously reported, Delta Goodrem will also perform her new ballad ‘Let It Rain’, a song she released earlier this month to fundraise for bushfire relief, at Fire Fight Australia for the very first time live. Meanwhile, Celeste Barber, who made headlines for her $50million bushfire fundraiser, will host the concert.

In an earlier statement, Fire Fight Australia organiser TEG said: “This national initiative will raise money for relief from the bushfires that continue to devastate communities and challenge emergency services in rural and regional Australia.”