First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour

First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below.

The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.

It’s now been revealed that ‘Angel’ is the first taster of ‘Palomino’, which is set to be released on November 4 via Columbia, and is now being previewed by another new track, ‘Out Of My Head’.

Speaking of the new song, First Aid Kit said: “We wrote this song last year together with songwriter and producer Björn Yttling. It was the first time we wrote for First Aid Kit with someone else and it was very inspiring. The song was written in the spur of the moment, almost like a stream of consciousness. It’s about feeling stuck inside your own thoughts and desperately wanting to escape.

“We produced the song with Daniel Bengtson in Stockholm. It has a bit of a different sound from our previous songs. We wanted the production to feel like an old rock song from the 80s. We were inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush and Tom Petty. This is one of our favourite songs we’ve ever written, we’re so proud of it and are so excited to finally get to share it.”

Watch the band’s video for ‘Out Of My Head’ below.

The band’s UK tour will begin on November 28 in Glasgow, running for seven nights and ending up in London at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on December 8.

See the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER

28 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

30 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

2 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

5 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

6 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

8 – London, Eventim Apollo

Discussing their new album in a statement, the duo said: “This is the first record we’ve recorded in Sweden since we made our debut album ‘The Big Black & The Blue’ 12 years ago! We worked with Swedish producer Daniel Bengtson at his lovely studio Studio Rymden in Stockholm. It was such a fun experience. We really let the recording take time, we didn’t want to rush it.

“The songs were mostly written during the pandemic. In such dark times, music felt like an escape from all the horrible things going on in the world. We wanted this album to feel more upbeat and cheerful than our previous album Ruins, which was a break-up record. It’s probably our most pop sounding record yet.”

They added: “We took inspiration from all over the place – old acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, T Rex, Elton John but also Angel Olsen, Whitney, and Big Thief. The title is a reference to freedom, learning how to stand on your own two feet. Growing older and feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Riding off on a Palomino!”