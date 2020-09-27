First Aid Kit cover classic Scandinavian pop song for Swedish cancer charity

First Aid Kit have shared two covers of classic Scandinavian pop hit ‘Come Give Me Love’ – hear the duo’s versions below.

The song, written by Ted Gärdestad and produced by Björn and Benny of ABBA, has been covered in both Swedish and English by Johanna and Klara Söderberg.

The new cover has been released to support The Swedish Cancer Society. The charity has just launched its annual pink ribbon, which has been designed by First Aid Kit.

Speaking of the new cover, the duo said: “Ted Gärdestad is a Swedish national treasure. Just like us he started his music career when he was only a teenager and wrote songs with his older brother Kenneth. Ted did most of the melodies and Kenneth the lyrics.

“‘Come Give Me Love’ is a classic song about a relationship coming to an end. To us, it is the epitome of Swedish summer, holding both hope, longing, and a twinge of sadness.”

They added: “The original track was produced by none other than Björn and Benny from ABBA, with ABBA on backing vocals. We are huge fans of the original production and wanted to stay close to that 70s folky sound. This is an homage to that time period and recording style

“We recorded this with producer Daniel Bengtson at Studio Rymden in Stockholm earlier this spring. We think the added vocal harmonies brings that unique First Aid Kit touch to the song. We hope more people will discover this gem through our translated version and that it brings some feeling of hope to what has been a very dark year.”

Last month, First Aid Kit also shared a cover of Willie Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’ to support the global touring community through the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much of the magic happens behind the stage,” the duo said. “It’s easily taken for granted, but without our touring and venue crew live music wouldn’t be possible. It’s important that we help them out right now.”

The duo released their last album, ‘Ruins’, in 2018.