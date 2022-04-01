First Beige announce debut album ‘Doplar’, share new single

Brisbane outfit First Beige have revealed their debut album ‘Doplar’ will arrive in May, sharing a new single to mark the announcement.

The track, ‘Different To You’, is a mix of eclectic percussion, funky synths and the kind of sprawling instrumental jams you’d hear at a live show. The band play with tempo throughout the course of the cut, which evolves from slinky and atmospheric to a high-energy finish.

Check it out below:

Speaking of the song in a press statement, the outfit said: “‘Different To You’ is a song we’ve had in the works for a very long time. It’s about change and glamourising the past.

“The song in its instrumental form was made with the intention of being played in an afternoon set as the sun goes down, nicknamed ‘Arvo Jam’ until its transformation. Hope we can live that arvo jam experience very soon!”

It’s the fourth cut to be released so far from ‘Doplar’, which is slated for release on May 6. The album will also feature previously released singles ‘Searching’, ‘BBL’ and ‘Sudden Weight’, featuring 30/70‘s Allysha Joy.

The tracklist for ‘Doplar’ is:

1. ‘Solar Shakedown’

2. ‘Searching’

3. ‘Sudden Weight’ (feat. Allysha Joy)

4. ‘Reigns of Love’

5. ‘Define You’

6. ‘BBL’

7. ‘The Wrong Way’

8. ‘Different To You’