First Beige share new single ‘Not Gonna Feel The Way You Asked For’

Queensland dance-pop outfit First Beige have released a new single, entitled ‘Not Gonna Feel The Way You Asked For’.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

‘Not Gonna Feel The Way You Asked For’ is the band’s first new release since their 2019 EP, ‘Mirrors’.

In a press statement, founding member David Versace said the song was conceived from an improvisational jam session in early January.

“I set up a drum loop and had Marley (Bass) and Josh (Keys) jam over it. A couple of

months later I found the session on my computer and started mucking around with it and

structuring it a bit and in no time had a rough demo of the song,” he said.

“We had our friend Curtis come and track some trumpet one afternoon and also my housemate Kerry from Pink Matter sing on it. I took it to the band and recorded some final drum/percussion parts then handed it over to Oscar for the mixing and sent it off for mastering…I think ultimately for me it’s an ode to the brilliance of Josh and Marley’s ability to improvise, they are such killer musos.”

As Queensland restrictions begin to ease, First Beige are gearing up for live performances in the coming months. They are currently slated to play on August 13 with Pink Matter, as part of The Zoo’s new ‘Anti-Social’ gig program. Tickets to the show can be purchased through Oztix.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, First Beige secured slots at Brisbane’s Laneway Festival, Party In The Paddock, A Festival Called Panama and Nine Lives. They were also slated to play Meadow Fest and Big Pineapple before the two festivals were cancelled and postponed, respectively.

First Beige have also previously supported Winston Surfshirt, Last Dinosaurs, Mildlife and Harvey Sutherland on their national tours. The band’s 2019 single, ‘Details’, was nominated for the Soul/Funk/R&B category at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.