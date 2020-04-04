First Nations artists launch livestream series

A swathe of First Nations artists have banded together to present a new livestream series, entitled Medicine Songs.

Medicine Songs is organised by the Victorian Music Development Office and Yorta Yorta poet Neil Morris, who hosts the “Still Here” program on Triple R radio. The initiative aims to increase the visibility of First Nations artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things in putting this together was to reinforce the visibility of First Nations song keepers at a time when it’s so easy for them to disappear and not be seen at all,” Morris told The Music.

“There are so many competing priorities and narratives that peak out all at once, and being a minority population, it’s only, unfortunately, a natural repercussion of that.”

The event has run every day this week thus far, with performances from Lauren Sheree, Boorook, Deline Briscoe and Fred Leone. Tonight (April 4) Emily Wurramara will perform, with the final performance of the progam’s current installment set for Dani Sib tomorrow night (April 5).

The event description says “First Nations music can be a crucial piece in the collective Resillience as we brace for a period of tumultuousness that is unprecedented in contemporary society”.

“First Nations peoples hold strong to country, connections and the deep well of cultural responsibility that is song in this time. And in song as First Nations peoples we continue to hold special Medicine.”

Morris told The Music he hoped to continue the program “with or without the COVID predicament we’re now in”.

“One element is ensuring that these artists are paid as well.”