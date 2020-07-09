Five people have been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Pop Smoke in February, the Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed.

The force tweeted today (July 9): “LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available.”

The ‘Dior’ rapper was shot and killed aged 20 in a home invasion in Los Angeles, California on February 19. His final mixtape ‘Meet the Woo 2’ was released earlier that month.

This month, his posthumous album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was released.

In a four-star review, NME said: “A once-in-a-generation talent, the Brooklyn-born artist’s impact on hip-hop was immediate, providing a powerful, uplifting voice when it was needed most.”

In June, Jackson’s family detailed the Shoot for the Stars foundation set up by the rapper before his passing.

Smoke’s foundation will be led by Jackson’s mother and aims to provide technology and other means to “help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne”.