FKA Twigs and Shia LeBeouf trial date delayed

FKA Twigs‘ lawsuit against Shia LeBeouf, whom she used to date, has been pushed back to a later date in 2024.

In 2020, the musician – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – filed a lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of “relentless abuse” during their former relationship, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

As reported by Pitchfork, the trial was originally set for a date in November but on Tuesday, August 29, both parties agreed to a continuance, postponing the trial to Monday, October 14, 2024.

According to notes from the filing, the trial has been postponed various times due to conflicts within FKA Twigs’ schedule and LeBeouf’s “entertainment projects.” It was also noted that one of Twigs’ lawyers would have been on maternity leave during November 2023.

The lawsuit against LeBeouf alleges that he was repeatedly abusive, citing a trip that the pair took in 2019 while they were dating. According to an article posted by The New York Times, on the way back from the trip, the lawsuit alleges LaBeouf was driving a car recklessly with Twigs in the passenger seat, removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him.

It also claims that after Twigs begged to be let out of the car, the two pulled over at a gas station and she removed her bags. Afterwards, LaBeouf allegedly followed and physically assaulted her before forcing her back into the car.

Speaking to The New York Times, Twigs said that in a relationship lasting just over a year LaBeouf abused her physically, emotionally and mentally a number of times.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency. What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Twigs said. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

In an email to the newspaper, LaBeouf responded to Twigs’ claims as well as those of another former girlfriend Karolyn Pho who has also accused him of abusive behaviour.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel,” LaBeouf said. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say.

He added that “many of these allegations are not true”, but said that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.