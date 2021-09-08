FKA Twigs hints at “deep, emotional and honest” new mixtape

FKA Twigs has given her fans some new insight into her upcoming “deep, emotional and honest” mixtape.

The artist has yet to officially announce the project, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Magdalene’. Twigs did, however, confirm back in October that she had written a full album over lockdown.

Speaking to fans on Discord this week (via PopHeads), Twigs confirmed that her “next project is a mixtape” and that she is “thinking about a Capri season takeover” – potentially a clue that the record could arrive in December or January to coincide with Capricorn season.

“I’m still here just in the studio today gonna do some tidying up on here in the next week hehe,” she added. “So happy we are all here together so fun tell ur friends gonna be telling u secrets soon.”

Speaking about the themes of the new mixtape, Twigs said: “It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.

“I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends. It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

Of the potential guests and collaborators on the new mixtape, Twigs named Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca and “lots [of] beautiful others to be revealed soon, and some stun and special collabs”.

Back in May Austra shared a solo piano cover of FKA Twigs’ ‘Mirrored Heart’.