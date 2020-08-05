FKA Twigs launches GoFund Me campaign for sex workers affected by COVID-19

FKA Twigs has launched a GoFundMe campaign for sex workers facing a loss of income in the wake of COVID-19.
In a post to Instagram on August 4, the avant-pop singer drew on her own experience in the industry to highlight the importance of the cause, and wrote that the initiative aims to destigmatise the profession in the public eye, working toward protections and rights for sex workers.
“I was 19 when I learnt my first pole move, I learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when I was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club,” Twigs said.
“I feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times.
“Sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic – not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others.” Find more information on FKA Twigs’ ‘Sex Worker Mutual Aid Funds’ campaign here.
Read her full statement below:
The GoFundMe campaign is in partnership with SWARM, Lysistrata and East London Strippers Collective. Twigs also said she would be allowing the organisations to take over her social media channels later this week, in order to share information about their work.
Last month Twigs released a new short film, We Are The Womxn, following her 2019 performance at the Afropunk Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, exploring “the dynamic healing of womxn of colour”.
“My experience… solidified that, although historically womxn are often pitched against each other for their looks or their assets by the patriarchy, when left to our own devices we are incredibly nurturing and healing for each other,” Twigs said of her experience shooting the film.