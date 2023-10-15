NewsMusic News

FKA twigs scraps new album after 85 demos leak online

"Back to the drawing board", she wrote in an Instagram story

By Alex Rigotti
FKA twigs at the Met Gala 2023. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FKA twigs has announced she’s stopped making new music after her demos leaked online.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram yesterday (October 14) to announce that 85 of her demos had leaked online. Last week, FKA twigs previewed snippets of her upcoming album at Paris Fashion Week with an ornate performance (October 6).

With the news of the leaks, however, the album will apparently not be released. “Well done”, FKA twigs wrote on her Instagram stories: “no new music for a while now. bye <3”. A second story confirmed this with the following text on a black background: “no new music <3”.

The singer also shared a text conversation between her and producer Sega Bodega, which she further wrote, “back to the drawing board”.

FKA twigs' Instagram story announcing the leaks. Courtesy of @fkatwigs/Instagram
FKA twigs' Instagram story confirming she will not be making new music. Courtesy of @fkatwigs/Instagram
FKA twigs' Instagram story announcing she's scrapped her new music. Courtesy of @fkatwigs/Instagram
The singer then shared a final picture of the artist and her dog with the caption, “i will find you’, which you can view below.

FKA twigs' final story addressing the leaks. Courtesy of @fkatwigs/Instagram
The scrapped album would have been the follow up to FKA twigs’ 2022 mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS‘. In our four-star review, NME said of the project: “After pouring her darkest moments into ‘Magdalene’, this varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged. You suspect, knowing twigs and her crew of chameleon-like collaborators, that she’ll probably continue to do both at once.”

The musician is also currently involved in a lawsuit against former boyfriend and actor Shia LaBeouf, who she accused of “relentless abuse”. This September, it was announced the trial date had been pushed back to 2024, citing scheduling conflicts between both Twigs and LaBeouf.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

