FKA Twigs teases arrival of new techno-inspired album

FKA Twigs has teased a new album on her Discord server, where she gave fans an update on her recent activity.

The London artist took to her Discord server on her birthday yesterday (January 16), revealing that she was in the studio working on a new album with electronic musician and frequent collaborator Koreless, posting a picture of him at a production desk. She also shared that techno served as a significant point of reference while making it. “I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno”, she stated. “The album isn’t techno but the spirit is there for real.”

When asked about the music she had been listening to, she named electronic duo Two Shell, who were included in the NME 100 last year. “I’m finishing my album so not really listening to a lot of music right now,” she wrote. “I like Two Shell.”

The singer also confirmed that the album is “coming out this year”, and while she did not disclose any names, she stated that she collaborated with “talented friends” on the upcoming LP. However, she also clarified that the album would involve lesser collaborators than on 2022’s ‘CAPRISONGS’.

“‘CAPRISONGS’ was collab heavy,” she wrote. “I don’t like to repeat myself.” Finally, she stated that the album would be “deep but not sad”, adding that she wasn’t “sad anymore”.

Recently, FKA Twigs had a Calvin Klein poster she posed for banned in the UK, with a ruling stating that it was “likely to cause offence” by objectifying women. The Advertising Standards Authority had received two complaints about the advert, arguing that Twigs had been depicted in an “overly sexualised” way.

She later took to Instagram to comment on the incident, emphasising her disagreement with claims of being “overly sexualised”, stating: “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine. In light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here.”

In 2022, FKA Twigs released her mixtape ‘CAPRISONGS’, which earned a four-star review from NME, with El Hunt calling the release “the brightest, poppiest music of her career”. “After pouring her darkest moments into ‘Magdalene’, this varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged,” she wrote.

Two months after its release, FKA Twigs was awarded the Godlike Genius award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, marking the first time a Black female artist has won the award. Previous winners include Noel Gallagher, The Clash, The Cure and Blondie.