FKA Twigs says she “might make a mixtape”

FKA Twigs took to social media today (May 5) to tease the creation of a new mixtape.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “might make a mixtape, might”.

Fans have responded positively to the post in the comments, however, no further details have been released. See it below.

The prospective mixtape would be Twigs’ first release as a lead artist for 2020. Last year, she released her long-awaited second album, ‘MAGDALENE’. NME rated the album five stars, praising its “ambitious vision” and Twigs as “an unstoppable force of nature”.

2020 has already been a big year for FKA Twigs. In February, she performed ‘MAGDALENE’ single ‘Cellophane’ at the NME Awards 2020, and took out Best British Solo Act. In her acceptance speech, Twigs expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her in her career thus far.

“Somebody once said to me that as an artist, it’s really important to take your medicine every single day. And your medicine is your friends, your family and your creative collaborators who make you feel amazing,” Twigs said at the time.

In April, she collaborated with Headie One on his track ‘Judge Me’, produced by Fred Again.. ‘Judge Me’ appeared on Headie One and Fred Again..’s mixtape ‘GANG’, which also featured Jamie xx and Sampha.

FKA Twigs was scheduled to tour Europe and the UK from June, but has since cancelled a handful of the upcoming shows, citing coronavirus concerns.