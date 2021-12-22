FKA twigs teases new song on TikTok

FKA twigs has shared a snippet of new material on TikTok to mark “the first day of capri sun szn” – check it out below.

It comes just days after twigs shared new track ‘Tears In The Club’, a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Over the past few months, twigs has been teasing a “Capri season takeover” and recently shared an insight into her upcoming “deep, emotional and honest” mixtape, which has yet to receive a release date and will act as the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Magdalene’.

Advertisement

Taking to TikTok, she continued to tease the project, sharing a video of a choreographed dance training session.

Alongside the video, soundtracked by a recording of new music, she said: “imagine if i made a song and posted a snippet of maji claire and i having a cute vogue training session 2 the track cause its the first day of capri sun szn omgosh dat would b cray.”

Watch the video below:

@fkatwigs imagine if i made a song and posted a snippet of maji claire and i having a cute vogue training session 2 the track cause its the first day of capri sun szn omgosh dat would b cray ♬ original sound – FKA twigs

twigs returned last month with new track ‘Measure Of A Man’, which features Central Cee and appears in upcoming film The King’s Man.

Elsewhere, the singer confirmed back in October that she had written a full album over lockdown.

Advertisement

Speaking about the themes of the new mixtape, Twigs said: “It’s really deep, emotional and honest, but hopefully more golden tears than blue. I channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing.

“I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends. It’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.”

Of the potential guests and collaborators on the new mixtape, Twigs named Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca and “lots [of] beautiful others to be revealed soon, and some stun and special collabs”.