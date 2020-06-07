Flatbush Zombies have shared a new six-track EP – listen to ‘now, more than ever’ below.

“We are going to keep this simple because time is precious right now,” the trio said in a message to fans, announcing the new EP, which is the band’s first new release of 2020.

“There is a fight going on outside. They are coming for our hearts, minds, and souls. Black bodies are under attack. Flatbush is for the people. Always has been. Always will be.”

They continued: “We began this story almost a decade ago, preaching a messages we felt was necessary. All three of us have spoken out and struggled against racism. It pains us to see the things we’ve mentioned in our music still vividly present in 2020.”

The band also shared plans to release a new line of merchandise, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter charities.

“We have three thousand pieces of merch to sell for this EP. If we sell every piece of merch, we can generate over $100,000 in one day,” they said. The merch run has already sold out.

Giving more details, the band said: “Every single dollar will be equally split and donated to three foundations working to help change our world right now. We are organising and strategising how we can affect change on the largest scale possible with your help. Stand with us or stand somewhere else. Now, more than fucking ever.”

A number of artists and organisations have been raising money for anti-racism charities as worldwide protests continue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week (May 25).

K-pop superstars BTS have donated $1million to Black Lives Matter charities, while Bandcamp held their latest “100% royalties for artists” day on Friday (June 5), with many artists donating their fees to organisations fighting for racial justice.