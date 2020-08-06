Flatbush Zombies share new song ‘Afterlife’ produced by James Blake

Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies have shared a new song, ‘Afterlife’, produced by James Blake.

The new track is the first material released by the Zombies from a series of recording sessions with Blake, which started after Erick The Architect reached out to ‘I’ll Come Too’ musician upon hearing he was a fan of theirs.

They all met in person after a Flatbush Zombies show in Los Angeles in 2018 and started collaborating on music shortly after.

The haunting record is broken up by a silvery piano arrangement as it hits the chorus. “My, oh my/ I’m just tryna catch the vibe (That vibe)/ I’m just tryna live my life (That life)/ All we know is sacrifice,” Zombie Juice and Meechy Darko spit on the hook.

‘Afterlife’ is released with a music video directed by Arnaud Bresson, which was shot pre-pandemic and sees the Zombies appear in x-ray form.

“Today, there is no technology that x-ray films a living being without endangering it, so we worked hand in hand with a post-production company to develop a technical device that would allow us to achieve a similar effect,” Bresson said of the video.

“We used multi-camera tracking, recorded the positions and movements of our characters to extract and apply to our 3D compositions. It took four months of work to find the perfect style.”

In June, Flatbush Zombies shared a new six-track EP, ‘now, more than ever’.

“We are going to keep this simple because time is precious right now,” the trio said in a message to fans, announcing the new EP, which is the band’s first new release of 2020.

“There is a fight going on outside. They are coming for our hearts, minds, and souls. Black bodies are under attack. Flatbush is for the people. Always has been. Always will be.”

Meanwhile, Nick Cave has revealed that he attempted an eventually shelved collaboration with Flatbush Zombies.

Taking once again to the Red Hand Files, his website where he answers fan questions, the singer revealed another little insight into his career.