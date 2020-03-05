Flavor Flav denies Public Enemy sacking was linked to Bernie Sanders criticism

Flavor Flav has denied that his dismissal from Public Enemy was linked to his criticism of US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

The rapper was sacked from the band following a fresh dispute between the MC and the group which arose over the scheduled performance of Public Enemy Radio at a Bernie Sanders rally last weekend. Flav had issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign over their alleged use of the rapper’s “likeness, image and trademarked clock” in promotional materials for the LA rally without his permission.

Ahead of their performance at the rally, Public Enemy announced that Flav was no longer a member of the group. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Advertisement

But in a new interview with The Guardian, Flav dismissed the idea that the feud was centred around Sanders.

“I don’t have anything against Bernie. I think he’s a good person and I wish him luck,” Flav said.

“I think they’re all good people,” he said. “Except Trump. Some people tried to say I did this because I’m a Trump supporter and that’s not true. Fuck Trump!”

Instead, he said he was angry at Chuck D for including him in a performance he hadn’t previously agreed to.

“Why try to say I’m a part of something I’m not a part of? That was all Chuck D,” said Flav.

Advertisement

Flav previously tweeted Chuck D, and said: “Are you kidding me right now??? Over Bernie Sanders???”

“You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS??? All because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate…

Public Enemy later released a subsequent statement denying Flav’s claims that the Sanders rally was the reason behind his sacking.

“Public Enemy did not part ways with Flavor Flav over his political views,” the statement reads. “Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group.

“He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work.”